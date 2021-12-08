ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,894.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $203,414.38 and $26,894.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.05 or 0.08646603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.72 or 1.00045139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

