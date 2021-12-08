ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $9.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $9.35 on Monday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

