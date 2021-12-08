IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.65

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.65 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 69.55 ($0.92). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 301,790 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company has a market cap of £309.51 million and a P/E ratio of 33.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.65.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

