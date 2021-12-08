Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.