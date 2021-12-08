ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.46 ($0.07), with a volume of 88085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.43 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.90. The firm has a market cap of £13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.