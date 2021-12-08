Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Immutep were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Immutep alerts:

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Immutep Limited has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

IMMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immutep in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.