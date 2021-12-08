India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 686,665 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.31.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 46.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in India Globalization Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

