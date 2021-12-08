Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $229.08

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.08 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 217.80 ($2.89). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 217.80 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,473,081 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

