Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,026 ($13.61) per share, with a total value of £153.90 ($204.08).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($189.96).

National Grid stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,028 ($13.63). The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 940.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 939.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.20 ($13.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.53) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,042.15 ($13.82).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

