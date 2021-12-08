Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 9,375 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.43 per share, for a total transaction of 125,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NXDT opened at 13.51 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 10.02 and a 52 week high of 15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

