Insider Buying: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Purchases 108 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,478.05).

LON NXT opened at GBX 8,290 ($109.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,045.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,990.54. NEXT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6,374 ($84.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($112.50).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.70) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.99) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($122.66) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($115.78).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

