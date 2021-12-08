Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

OCUL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

