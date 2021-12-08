Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,300 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.
OCUL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $518.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $24.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
