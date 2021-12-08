Insider Buying: UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Acquires 6,300 Shares of Stock

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,370.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,290,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,328,587.25.

Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UGE International alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 5,000 shares of UGE International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk acquired 2,500 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,675.00.

UGE opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$52.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.90. UGE International Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.