Insider Buying: Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($225,434.29).
Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.50. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of £584.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.
About Urban Logistics REIT
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.