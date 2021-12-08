Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Sells 37,905 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 35,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,718. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
