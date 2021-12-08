Insider Selling: ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Sells 37,905 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 35,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,718. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.