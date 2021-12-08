Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells 4,724 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.