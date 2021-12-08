Insider Selling: Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Insider Sells 5,291 Shares of Stock

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anna Trask also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anna Trask sold 378 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,152.52.

On Thursday, October 14th, Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

