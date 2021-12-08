Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells 6,630 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

