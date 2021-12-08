Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells 1,266 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.05. 1,278,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

