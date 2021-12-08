Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $28,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ULCC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 435,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,378. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $10,172,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

