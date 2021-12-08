Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells 3,437 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NTAP stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

