Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells C$61,220.00 in Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,805.57.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$30.88 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$27.97 and a twelve month high of C$50.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

