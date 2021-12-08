Insider Selling: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Sells 35,219 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £49,306.60 ($65,384.70).

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.86) on Wednesday. Trifast plc has a one year low of GBX 121.45 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 170 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £190.46 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.45) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

