Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.77 million and the lowest is $49.14 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

INSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.41. 21,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,837. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

