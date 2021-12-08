Insulet’s (PODD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.27.

Shares of PODD opened at $272.50 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -605.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after buying an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

