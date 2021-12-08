Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $1,497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,514,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.