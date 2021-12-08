International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

ICAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 292,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

