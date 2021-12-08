International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,016,000 after acquiring an additional 510,247 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

