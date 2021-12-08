Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €2.50 ($2.81) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.11).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.