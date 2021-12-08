Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Down 9.1%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.09. 1,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 514,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 225,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

