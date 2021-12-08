Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $670.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.45 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

