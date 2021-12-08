Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 26,672 shares.The stock last traded at $14.01 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.