Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.75

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and traded as high as $95.04. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF shares last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 85,746 shares changing hands.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
