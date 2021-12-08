Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stake Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 1,925,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 316,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

