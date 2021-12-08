Invesco Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.