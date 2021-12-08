Invesco Ltd. Invests $1.83 Million in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -35.36%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.