Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.