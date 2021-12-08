Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $751,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 65.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.43. 881,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,327,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

