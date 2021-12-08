Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,745,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,666,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. 2,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

