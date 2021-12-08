Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 70.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,663 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.