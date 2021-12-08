Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

