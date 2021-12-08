Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 24145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVQ.U shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$85.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

