Investors Buy Large Volume of Newell Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,983 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,290 put options.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.