Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $108.24 and last traded at $107.46, with a volume of 542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.