iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 354 ($4.69) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

IOM opened at GBX 161.19 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.62. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

In other iomart Group news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,552.18). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,780.40).

iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

