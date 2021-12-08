IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.92

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 11239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRNT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.