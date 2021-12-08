IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.92

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 11239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRNT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50.

In other news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $243,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

