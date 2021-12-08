iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,407,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.91. 271,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.