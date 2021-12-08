iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

