iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $137.09.

