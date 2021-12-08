iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

ESGU stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.41 and a twelve month high of $108.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

